TaTaTu S.p.A.: Payment of euro 6.5 million for future capital increases by IA Media SA

21.12.2022 18:00:11

TaTaTu S.p.A.
PRESS RELEASE

Rome, December 21, 2022 - Tatatu S.p.A. (the Company) that owns TaTaTu, an entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy, listed through Direct Listing of shares on Euronext Growth Paris (tickercode: ALTTU), informs that on 21 December 2022 Tatatu S.p.A. and the parent company IA Media SA signed an agreement related to a grant for future capital increase of Euro 6.5 million paid today. The agreement does not provide for charges and guarantees to be borne by the Company.

Tatatu also informs that Dr. Ribechi replaced the resigned Francesca Brusco as member of board of statutory auditor.

 

 

 

***

 

 

This press release is available on the Company's website at the following address https://corporate.tatatu.com/en/corporate/ Financial Press Releases. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

***

 

 

 

 

About TaTaTu

TaTaTu is the first entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy. The company is the first social media platform to reward users with TTU Coins for viewing content and social media activities. Users can post photos and videos, and earn even more TTU Coins when someone likes, comments, views or shares a post or when users invite a friend. Available worldwide in BETA version, TaTaTu offers its community auctions, giving users the chance to win unmissable products and experiences by bidding using TTU Coins. In addition, users can redeem TTU Coins in e-commerce in exchange for products.

The Direct Listing took place on October 20, 2022 through the admission to trading of no. 814,265,232 shares, with a reference price of Euro 2.00, equal to the subscription price of a private placement made prior to listing. www.tatatu.com.

 

 

For more information:

 

Investor relations contacts

T.W.I.N for TaTaTu

Mara Di Giorgio | mara@twin.services | +39 335 7737 417

Simona DAgostino | simona@twin.services | +39 335 7729 138

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1519061&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

