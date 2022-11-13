PRESS RELEASE

TATATU S.P.A.: PROPOSED CAPITAL INCREASE WITH EXCLUSION OF THE PRE-EMPTION RIGHT TO BE OFFERED TO ANIVAD CONSULTING LTD FOR AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO EURO 2,650,000

In accordance with the corporate strategies, this capital increase will make it possible to open the corporate shareholding to Eduardo Teodorani Fabbri, a person of high international standing, already a member of the Board of Directors of Tatatu S.p.A.

Shareholders meeting to be convened for December 20, 2022.

Rome, November 11, 2022 - Tatatu S.p.A. (the Company) that owns TaTaTu, an entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy, listed through Direct Listing of shares on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker code: ALTTU), announces that its Board of Directors has resolved upon the proposal to shareholders to approve a capital increase with exclusion of the pre-emption right pursuant Article 2441, Paragraph 5, of the Italian Civil Code, to be offered to Anivad Consulting Ltd, for an amount, including share premium, of Euro 2,650,000.00 (twomillionsixhundredandfiftythousand.00) (the Capital Increase). The transaction has been carried out in execution of the commitments assumed by the Company under the services agreement entered into on March 2, 2020 (as subsequently amended on September 8, 2022) by and between Andrea Iervolino, CEO of Tatatu, and the current director of the Company Eduardo Teodorani Fabbri (both on his own behalf and on behalf of Anivad Consulting Ltd.) (the Service Agreement). The content of the Service Agreement has been disclosed to the market under the information document released in the context of the Direct Listing.

As a result of the Capital Increase - which is expected to take place on December 20, 2022 , the corporate shareholding will include Eduardo Teodorani Fabbri, a well-known professional of high international standing. He will assist the Company also in relations with the financial sector to co-operate in its development, in order to keep on the path started and achieve the strategic goals set in the context of the Direct Listing.

Furthermore, Eduardo Teodorani Fabbri and Anivad Consulting Ltd. undertook vis-a-vis to the Company that Anivad Consulting Ltd. will not sell (lock-up) the shares to be subscribed in the context of the Capital Increase for a period of 3 years as of the relevant subscription date.

The Capital Increase provides for the exclusion of the pre-emption rights of the shareholders pursuant to Article 2441, Paragraph 5, of the Civil Code and will be paid in cash by offsetting with the credit accrued by Anivad Consulting Ltd. from the Company as consideration for the activities carried out in execution of the Service Agreement. Accordingly, and as disclosed in the information document, the Board of Directors has proposed a subscription price of the new shares at EUR 2.00,

The shares to be issued in execution of the Capital Increase will be ordinary shares of Tatatu and will have the same dividend rights as the Companys existing ordinary shares.

About Eduardo Teodorani Fabbri

Born in Rome, Eduardo Teodorani Fabbri graduated in Economics and Business at La Sapienza University. While studying, he gained professional experience at Lazard & Frères Bank in New York and at Safic Alcan in London. After more than 30 years of experience within the FIAT Group, he currently holds the office as consultant of the WRM Group and member of the Boards of AON Italia S.r.l., HippoGroup Cesenate S.p.A., Margherita Distribuzione S.p.A. and uFirst S.r.l. He is also a director of the Italian Chamber of Commerce & Industry in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland and a member of ConsiUSA, the Council for the United States of America and Italy, MD of Anivad Consulting Ltd and Senior Advisor to the WRM Group. Starting from the date of admission of the shares of Tatatu S.p.A. to trading on Euronext Growth Paris, Teodorani Fabbri is a member of the Board of Directors of Tatatu S.p.A.

About TaTaTu

TaTaTu is the first entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy. The company is the first social media platform to reward users with TTU Coins for viewing content and social media activities. Users can post photos and videos, and earn even more TTU Coins when someone likes, comments, views or shares a post or when users invite a friend. Available worldwide in BETA version, TaTaTu offers its community auctions, giving users the chance to win unmissable products and experiences by bidding using TTU Coins. In addition, users can redeem TTU Coins in e-commerce in exchange for products.

The Direct Listing took place on October 20, 2022 through the admission to trading of no. 814,265,232 shares, with a reference price of Euro 2.00, equal to the subscription price of a private placement made prior to listing. https://corporate.tatatu.com/en/.

