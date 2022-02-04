Tattooed Chef: Should Investors Buy the Stock Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Plant-based frozen food company Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) went public via SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) merger in late 2020. A new player in a hot plant-based foods market and the general popularity of SPAC stocks made it a hot commodity with investors; the stock hit as high as $25 before sliding back down to $13 over the past several months.But Tattooed Chef has had some notable missteps in its first year as a public company. Young companies like Tattooed Chef are trying to build credibility with investors, so is the stock's dip a buying opportunity? Or is it a sign to stay away?There's added pressure on a company once it enters public markets. Management needs to establish trust with investors looking for a reason to justify them owning shares -- the best way to demonstrate that credibility is to put up great operating results.Continue reading