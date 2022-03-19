|
Tattooed Chef Earnings: 3 Takeaways
Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) investors had low expectations heading into the plant-based food specialist's fourth-quarter earnings announcement. The industry has lost some of the momentum it enjoyed during earlier phases of the pandemic, and consumers appear to be choosing more conventional food options. Beyond Meat, after all, recently said sales shrank 20% in the core U.S. market.However, Tattooed Chef appears to be navigating the industry shifts better than Beyond Meat. Let's take a closer look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
