Tax collectors lack ambition, say MPs, as £42bn remains unpaid

Fraud and error have left ‘eye-watering’ amount owed to HMRC, says public accounts committeeThe government has been criticised for failing to collect £42bn in unpaid tax from businesses and individuals amid concern over the strain on the public finances as the UK’s economy stands on the brink of recession.The cross-party Commons public accounts committee (PAC) said that an “eye-watering” amount of tax was owed to HMRC, while also criticising tax collectors for lacking ambition to tackle fraud and error. Continue reading...