Tax Deductions Can Be a Retirement Saver's Best Friend -- Take Advantage

To encourage people to save and invest for retirement, the IRS allows for retirement accounts that provide tax breaks. Two of the three main varieties of retirement accounts, 401(k)s and traditional IRAs, give tax breaks in the form of tax deductions. Tax deductions allow you to subtract your contributions from your taxable income, which lowers your tax bill and saves you money. For example, if you make $100,000 and have $10,000 in tax deductions, only $90,000 of your income will be taxed.Tax deductions can be a two-for-one benefit for investors: You can save money in the present with a lower tax bill, as well as put yourself in a good financial position in retirement. If you have the option, it's in your best interest to take advantage of a 401(k) and traditional IRA.Image source: Getty Images