Safety Income and Growth Aktie
WKN DE: A2DTYA / ISIN: US78649D1046
|
25.01.2026 18:45:52
Tax-Free Income vs. Treasury Safety: Inside VGSH and SMB ETFs
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) and VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEMKT:SMB) differ most in their underlying bond exposure—Treasuries versus municipal bonds—along with notable contrasts in yield, assets under management, and trading liquidity.Both VGSH and SMB target the short end of the bond market, seeking modest price fluctuation and reliable income. This comparison explores whether exposure to U.S. government debt or tax-exempt municipal bonds makes more sense for investors focused on cost, risk, and recent performance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
