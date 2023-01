Tax Season Starts on Jan. 23: Here's How to Get Ready

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Inflation has hit people hard in the wallet, and making ends meet is getting more and more difficult for many people. For many people, getting tax returns filed as soon as possible is important because it means that they'll get any tax refund that they're owed a little bit faster than if they wait until later to file.Each year, the Internal Revenue Service announces when it will start accepting tax returns for the tax year that just ended. The announcement for the 2022 tax year just came out, and the IRS said that it has dubbed Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 as the official beginning date for tax season. That's consistent with past practice, and it gives taxpayers a bit of time to get their financial records ready so that they can get their returns filed as soon as possible.