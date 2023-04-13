|
13.04.2023 11:35:00
Tax Time Taught Me to Take Advantage of This Underrated Retirement Account
Typically when I file taxes, I begin to think about all the things in the prior year I could've done to save more money on how much I owe. This often comes back to expenses I could've tracked better to use as tax deductions. Tax deductions allow you to decrease your taxable income, saving you money on taxes.One of the more common ways to get a tax deduction is by using a retirement account. A 401(k) plan is the most popular type of retirement account, mainly because it's offered through employers. Of working-age people in the U.S., over 34% have a 401(k)-style plan -- a 403(b) and 503(b) count.Many fewer people use an individual retirement account (IRA) -- just over 18%. Yet IRAs have many benefits you don't receive with a 401(k) plan. One type of IRA, a traditional IRA, can be a great tool to prepare financially for retirement. It's a two-for-one for investors.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen vorm Wochenende fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Freitagshandel Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenschluss zu.