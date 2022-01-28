|
28.01.2022 01:38:00
TaxWatch: The IRS will stop sending out one type of taxpayer notice to try to cut down on aggravation this tax season
The IRS said Thursday it is suspending the notices it churns out when the agency’s systems show a person paid a balance due, but there’s no record showing the income tax return has been filed.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
