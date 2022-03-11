Taylor Gray Joins UBS as a Financial Advisor in White Plains, New York

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Financial Advisor Taylor Gray has joined the firm in White Plains, New York.

Taylor has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, providing clients with tailored solutions and helping them reach their financial goals. His practice is focused on working closely with foundations, entrepreneurs, and families.

"We’re excited to welcome Taylor to UBS," said Jim Miller, Soundview Assistant Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "His experience and dedication to clients will be a great addition to our business and we look forward to having him help us continue to expand our client offering in White Plains and beyond."

Taylor actively serves as a trustee and treasurer of an NYC metro area foundation, which provides around 20 grants a year for youth organizations serving impoverished communities. On a national level, Taylor also assists charitable organizations in establishing and articulating outcome measurements to qualify for enhanced funding opportunities.

