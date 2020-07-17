Taylor Morrison Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call And Webcast Scheduled

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation ("Taylor Morrison") announced today that it will release its second quarter 2020 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Taylor Morrison will hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter results the same day, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast, as well as an archive of the conference call, will be available on Taylor Morrison's website at investors.taylormorrison.com.

For call participants, the dial in number is: 1 (855) 470-8731 or 1 (661) 378-9962 and the audience passcode is: 8068359. This call will be recorded and available for replay at investors.taylormorrison.com.

Taylor Morrison's filings will be available at investors.taylormorrison.com or with the SEC at sec.gov.

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer based in Scottsdale, Arizona, that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for five years running (2016-2020). Operating under a family of brands including Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes, William Lyon Signature Home and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison, we serve consumer groups coast to coast, from first-time to move-up, luxury and 55-plus buyers. Our unwavering pledge to sustainability, our communities and our team—outlined in the 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report—extends to designing thoughtful living experiences homeowners can be proud of for generations to come.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes and William Lyon Signature Home, please visit www.taylormorrison.com or www.darlinghomes.com.

CONTACT: Investor Relations

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

(480) 734-2060

investor@taylormorrison.com

