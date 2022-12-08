|
08.12.2022 13:03:00
Taylor Morrison Unveils 2023 Home Design Trends Centered Around Wellness
Homebuilder's designer experts share nine trends for the new year
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The way we perceive and interact with the environment around us has a direct impact on our comfort, health and happiness. For this reason, Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) recognizes the importance of thoughtfully designed homes—from flooring materials to furniture textures, lighting choices and architectural design—and is committed to constructing functional, efficient and stylish homes specially customized to anticipate consumers needs and appeal to their emotions. For the fifth year in a row, Taylor Morrison invited a group of design and architectural experts to share the latest, highly anticipated home trends centered around wellbeing:
In addition to fostering a sense of community, front yard living speaks to the overarching trend of indoor and outdoor connectivity. "No matter where it is—be it the back, side or front of a home—more connection between inside and outside living is a growing trend," explained Taylor Morrison's Vice President of Product Design Brian Juedes. "And the addition of fresh air and natural lighting also boasts important health benefits."
Tying it back to Sherwin-Williams' Color of the Year, Redend Point is an example of a warm color that pairs especially well with cooler tones. "Named after a sandstone rock formation in the United Kingdom, Redend Point is an example of nature highlighting how some colors work well together. In photos of the formation, you can see the reddish-sand color of the rock wall paired with the gray pebbles on the beach. If nature can pull off a combo of warm and cool colors, so can you," Crowder encouraged.
Whether you're a DIYer or prefer professional assistance, help is available at all price points. "You can hire incredible services from 'The Home Edit' to come and personally organize your home. Or you can watch their Netflix series, 'Get Organized with The Home Edit,' and buy their line of products at Walmart or The Container Store to do it yourself," shared Crowder.
"Modern farmhouse continues across the country, but right alongside that is modern contemporary, transitional styles. These designs continue to grow in popularity on both the inside and outside of our homes," Juedes explained.
Meet Lee Crowder: National Director of Design and Model Experience Lee Crowder always has her finger on the pulse of what's trending and timeless when it comes to home design. With nearly two decades of design experience at Taylor Morrison, Crowder's design expertise and unique insight into the psyche of homebuyers has made her a go-to subject matter expert for the media—and she is regularly featured in national and trade publications like Forbes, The Spruce, the Los Angeles Times, Builder and Kitchen and Bath Design News. Today, she leads a team of design and color experts across the country to implement Taylor Morrison's national design and model home strategy, key initiatives and programs.
Meet Brian Juedes: As the National Vice President of Product Design at Taylor Morrison, Brian Juedes leads efforts to improve operational efficiency through architectural design. With 35 years of professional experience, and more than two decades in residential design, Juedes has designed more than a quarter of a million homes across the country. At Taylor Morrison, he is responsible for refining and rationalizing floorplans across all markets and building homes that are more efficient and attractive to consumers. Juedes is one of only three professionals in Arizona to hold a license in architecture, civil engineering and structural engineering—and he is the only one to specialize in residential construction.About Taylor Morrison
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Yardly. From 2016-2022, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities, and our team is highlighted in our latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report on our website.
For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.
