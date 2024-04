Taylor Swift fans given ‘urgent warning’ as £1m lost in ticket scams

Lloyds Bank says more than 600 of its customers have been tricked by fraudsters so farA rise in fraud cases involving Taylor Swift fans desperate to buy tickets to her sold-out UK shows has prompted Lloyds Bank to issue an “urgent warning” after more than 600 of its customers were scammed.With the superstar due to arrive in Europe next month, the high street bank said its data suggested that UK fans had lost more than £1m to fraudsters so far. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel