Taylor's University still #1 in Malaysia and Southeast Asia in new QS rankings

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor's University kicks off the QS World University Rankings 2022 series with a repeat outstanding performance, as the university leaped a further 47 spots to rank 332 globally. The institution remains in the top league of universities in the world, placed at the top 1.1% amongst the most influential institutions, globally -- continuing its reign as the leading private university in Malaysia and Southeast Asia. In its first, Taylor's achieves one of the world's top 100 Employer Reputation scores for the first time, now at the 90th spot.

Earlier this year, the university retained its Top 20 world ranking in the Hospitality and Leisure Management subject in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021 -- making it the only university in Malaysia, and Southeast Asia, to be in the Top 20 ranking. The same rankings also indicated that the Taylor's Business School is the top private business school in Malaysia. The university is also currently ranked in the Top 90 at the 89th spot in the QS Asia University Rankings 2021 -- achieving our target in advance.

Taylor's University Vice Chancellor and President, Professor Michael Driscoll, believes that the university's strategy of curriculum innovation, and nimble response to the evolving education landscape has ensured its consistent success in this area.

"The latest QS World University Rankings once again confirms Taylor's University as the best private university in Malaysia and Southeast Asia. The ranking body also recognises the world-class education we provide for our students. My congratulations go to all the staff, students, and partners of Taylor's for their continued commitment to excellence."

"This latest achievement has come at a time where industries and universities have successfully innovated and adapted to the mode of delivering hybrid learning for their students, anywhere around the world. A year on into the COVID-19 pandemic, we have prioritised mobilising and support learning continuity by introducing radical reforms to our approach to teaching and learning," he said.

Taylor's is one of few Asian universities awarded the QS 5 Stars rating for Online Learning. The award is testament to the institution's direction in its teaching and learning approach, where e-learning has taken centrestage. The current unprecedented pandemic has accelerated the university's latest approach in its new Taylor's Curriculum Framework, developed to encourage student independent learning.

