TC BioPharm Says It Aims To Deliver A Big Breakthrough In Cancer Treatments

Approximately 1.7 million new cancer cases are reported every year in the United States. As the nation's second leading cause of death after heart disease, there are around 600,000 cancer-related deaths each year.While those numbers look grim, medical breakthroughs in the past decades have made a huge impact, bringing mortality rates down 27% from 2001 to 2020. Thanks to better diagnostics and more targeted treatments, cancer is being detected earlier and treated more effectively.Additionally, a breakthrough could be coming from TC BioPharm Ltd. (NASDAQ: TCBP), a clinical-stage biotech that reports it is developing a safer, more affordable CAR T therapy for both solid tumor and blood-borne cancers. Here's an overview of the best cancer-fighting tools doctors have today and how TC BioPharm hopes its cell therapy could change the game.The Most Important Advances In The Current Standard Of Care For CancerOn the diagnostics side, advances in biomarker testing let doctors check for genes, proteins and other biomarkers that can tell them which patients are at risk for which cancers and how they might respond to different treatments. Armed with that information, they're better able to help patients take preventative steps before they get cancer, recommend more frequent screenings for at-risk patients to catch cancer earlier and get each individual patient on the best possible treatment plan as quickly as possible.On the treatment side, the standards of care include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, surgery and, more recently, immunotherapy. Chemotherapy drugs like Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s (NYSE: BMY) Taxol circulate through the bloodstream and kill cells that are in the process of dividing into two cells. By circulating through the ...