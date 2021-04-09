 TC Energy exclusive on energy innovation featured for the cover of Canadian Industry | 09.04.21 | finanzen.at

09.04.2021 20:33:00

TC Energy exclusive on energy innovation featured for the cover of Canadian Industry

TORONTO, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Interactive publishers Industry Media recently announced the latest issue of Canadian Industry Online (CIO) magazine featuring a feature exclusive to CIO from TC Energy: Driven to Disrupt from Within.

TC Energy (CNW Group/Industry Media)

The magazine also features a feature on Haisla Nation in the Indigenous Business Series, a spotlight on the Watay Power project, and an article from EU Automation.  

Readers are invited to share their comments on CIO's content via Facebook, and by email at sara.kopamees@industrymedia.ca. Contributions to the magazines are welcomed and will be reviewed by the Industry Media team for inclusion in the next issues. Current contributors include CAPP, Canada Newswire (Cision), and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

About Industry Media

Industry Media is an interactive publishing company dedicated to serving the information needs of business professionals in Canada and abroad. Industry Media produces digital B2B and general business magazine Canadian Industry Online (CIO), with a mandate to share Canadian innovation success nationally and beyond and publish stories about notable Canadians from coast to coast—to an audience of over 200,000 businesses and more than 500,000 people in North America.  

SOURCE Industry Media

