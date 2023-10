TC Energy Explores Asset Sales Worth $10B, Debt Reduction on the Horizon

Pipeline and transportation company TC Energy Corp (NYSE: TRP) is reportedly exploring selling a minority stake in ANR Pipeline Co for an estimated enterprise value of around $3 billion. Additionally, TC Energy is contemplating the sale of a portion of its Mexican operation, which generates roughly $600 million in annual EBITDA.Furthermore, the company is mulling over the sale of a controlling stake in the Portland Natural Gas Transmission System and a significant minority stake in the Millennium Pipeline, both boasting enterprise values surpassing $1 billion. Collectively, these assets are valued ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel