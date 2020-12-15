TC Studios and Shadowlight Merge to Create One of the Largest Creative Studios in the Nation

LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TC Studios, LLC, a leading provider of Commercial Photography and Video, has acquired the shadowlight group ltd, also a leading provider in the industry. The combination creates a leading commercial studio serving top brands nationwide. The result is a team of approximately 65 creative professionals and 135,000 sq. ft. of space, including a 10,000 sq. ft. sound stage for dynamic video production.

The integration of both studios will take place over the next few months. TC Studios will relocate to Shadowlight's existing studio in Leola, PA.Ted Clements, previously co-owner of TC Studios and a former long-time team member at Shadowlight, will serve as the combined entity's CEO. Phil and Kristen Hiestand, co-owners of Shadowlight, will support the studio through the transition phase and support clients in the future on an as-needed basis. Expect the combined entity to undergo a rebranding in 2021. "Our clients will continue to receive the same quality of content creation they have come to expect from both studios and will be able to work with the talented, creative professionals they have worked with in the past," stated Ted Clements, CEO.

Further commenting on the merger, Ted Clements, CEO of the combined entity, said, "I could not be more excited and honored to lead this incredibly talented, dedicated, creative team of people. I am confident that this combination will positively develop our existing customers and open doors for many more. We are looking forward to bringing together best-in-class lifestyle photographers, in-house design and build teams, our video production team, and top-notch CGI creators. All of these team members working side by side will enable us to be the leading content creator for our customers' media assets. I want to thank Phil and Kristen for giving me a chance early in my career, for teaching and mentoring me, as well as all of the contributions they have made to the industry."

Phil Hiestand, Co-owner of Shadowlight, commented, "Kristen and I are very proud of the business we have built over the last twenty-plus years. We have an excellent team that has produced top-quality lifestyle photography for our clients. We are grateful to our employees and clients for their support. We are confident that the combination of these two businesses, under the leadership of Ted Clements, whom we have known for over twenty years, will benefit both of our clients. This merger will allow Kristen and I to continue supporting the business we love while also putting in motion the early steps of retirement with more travel and golf."

About TC Studios, LLC

TC Studios, LLC, founded in 2007, is a full-service studio located in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, specializing in lifestyle photography and video for retail advertising and marketing. Our mission has always been to build the most creative team to collaborate and surpass our clients' marketing objectives and expectations.

About the shadowlight group, ltd

the shadowlight group, ltd. Has been in business for over twenty years as a full-service visual solutions company specializing in home and lifestyle products, turning clients' visions into a reality. Shadowlight works with the largest brands and agencies to create superior photography, video productions, photo-realistic CGI Images, animations, and interactive apps.

For more information on TC Studios, LLC, the shadowlight group, ltd, or this transaction, please email one of the following:

Ted Clements (Chief Executive Officer)

tclements@tcstudios.net

or

Mona Preece-Davis (Director of Sales & Marketing)

mona@tcstudios.net

