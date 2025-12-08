Handeln Sie CFDs auf die beliebtesten Aktien, Kryptos, Indizes und mehr in Österreich! (79% der CFD-Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld.) -w-
08.12.2025 17:55:27

TC Transcontinental To Sell Packaging Business To ProAmpac For $2.1 Billion

(RTTNews) - TC Transcontinental (TCL.A, TCL.B) on Monday said it has agreed to sell all shares of its Packaging Sector to ProAmpac for approximately $2.10 billion, implying a $2.22 billion enterprise value. Closing of the deal is expected in early 2026.

The company is planning to completely pull out of the packaging industry, but they'll need shareholder approval first. Once the deal goes through, TC Transcontinental aims to give investors around $20.00 per share.

The executives mentioned that this sale is beneficial, as it not only provides good value but also allows the Packaging unit to team up with a buyer that shares their culture. Plus, it lets TC Transcontinental shift its focus back to Retail Services & Printing and Educational Publishing.

TCLAF is currently trading at $17.00, up $2.62 or 18.22 percent on the OTC Markets.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:52 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
17:47 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 49
06.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX letztlich in Grün -- DAX zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Montag Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Zum Wochenbeginn wiesen die wichtigsten asiatischen Aktienmärkte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen