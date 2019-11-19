TCDI® Announces Janet Hamilton as Director of Legal Process

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology Concepts & Design, Inc. (TCDI), a pioneer in legal technology, welcomes Janet Hamilton as director of legal process. Hamilton's extensive experience in recruitment, hiring and team development will be beneficial in growing and strengthening TCDI's various Managed Review programs, including their Military Spouse Managed Review® program.

Hamilton brings over 20 years of recruitment experience within the legal industry. For 16 years, she managed attorney recruiting and development activities, including onboarding, mentoring, training and cultivating continuing education programs at a national law firm. Additionally, Hamilton spent several years working with various law schools and developing contacts at firms through the National Association of Law Placement network.

"We are thrilled to bring someone onboard with the years of recruitment and team development experience that Janet brings to TCDI," said Chief Legal Process Officer, Caragh Landry. "With our rapidly growing MSMR and remote review program, Janet will focus on building a bigger and better team of skilled and talented resources from around the country, as well as make our recruitment program as efficient and effective as possible."

Hamilton was most recently discovery services manager at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, where she was instrumental in leading and developing the employee, operations and financial infrastructure for Nelson Mullins' Encompass eDiscovery business. Her contributions facilitated the exponential growth of a team of partners, associates, paralegals and staff responsible for project and client success. Since leaving the firm in 2017, she has counseled students as a career services consultant at the University of South Carolina School of Law.

"I am thrilled to be a part of such an incredibly professional, dynamic, and innovative team whose leadership is fully engaged, setting the bar for health and well-being, creativity, collaboration, collegiality and client service," said Hamilton. "It is an opportunity I could not pass up."

