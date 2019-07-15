TCEB - Business strengthens Thailand's position as Exhibition Hub of ASEAN

BANGKOK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) - Business' effort to position Thailand as the exhibition hub of ASEAN is bearing fruit with 2019 shaping up to be one of the best years in recent memory. This year sees Thailand hosting the 86th UFI Global Congress, from 6 to 9 November in Bangkok, welcoming more than 400 of the global exhibition industry's movers and shakers.

Mrs. Nichapa Yoswee, TCEB's Senior Vice President - Business, said Thailand's position as ASEAN's leading exhibition destination is catching the attention of foreign organisers and the international community.

"In total 22 international exhibitions held in Thailand during 2018-2019 were certified by UFI - The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, representing the highest number of UFI-certified exhibitions in ASEAN," Mrs. Nichapa said.

During 2019, TCEB also supported and won bids for 17 new international exhibitions - a record number, with more than half being focused on Thailand's 10 S-Curve industries. They include four events on Smart Devices from China, Singapore and Malaysia; one event on Digital from Germany; one event on Energy from Singapore; two Food events from Thailand; and one each on Logistics and Health from Thailand.

In the pipeline, TCEB - Business is also eyeing an additional 22 possible events, mostly focusing on the 10 S-Curve industries including three Digital events, two Food events and two events each on Energy, Smart Devices and Logistics.

Mrs. Nichapa added: "New trends are emerging where international organisers are utilising Thailand as a gateway to the ASEAN region. They are also keen to explore the many business opportunities provided by the Thai government's 'Thailand 4.0 - EEC' (Eastern Economic Corridor) initiative, which is considered ASEAN's largest in terms of investment values and development potential."

These include many prestigious events such as CEBIT ASEAN Thailand (Digital) from Germany, Infocomm Southeast Asia (Smart Devices) from Singapore, ANDTEX (non-woven material for the manufacturing industry) from the United States and SILMO (Optical) from France.

New events that are returning for the second consecutive year in 2019 include CEBIT ASEAN Thailand, Bangkok Beauty Show (Health Tourism) and Medical Devices ASEAN (Integrated Medical Service).

According to Mrs. Nichapa, this record setting performance is driven partly by TCEB's "360 Degree Exhibition Success" campaign. The 'Exhibiz in Market scheme' has so far supported six national pavilions at various exhibitions in Thailand, including for China at CEBIT ASEAN Thailand, LED Expo and METALEX; South Korea at Propak Asia, SILMO and Medical Devices ASEAN; Singapore at Infocomm Southeast Asia; Malaysia at CEBIT ASEAN Thailand; Taiwan at Propak Asia and Medical Devices ASEAN; and the United Kingdom at Propak Asia.

The 'ASEAN+6 Privilege' element assists business missions in bringing trade visitors from ASEAN+6 countries, including China, to Thailand for business meetings during exhibitions held in the Kingdom. Recently TCEB confirmed 250 trade visitors from Vietnam for business meetings at trade shows on food and agriculture, construction, infrastructure, health, retail, lifestyle and automotive events. Plus, it also confirmed 70 trade visitors from Myanmar for business meetings at trade shows on medical and pharmaceutical, food processing and packaging, retail, logistics, sports and tourism.

Besides, TCEB successfully matched Thai organiser, Expolink Global Network, and German organisers, Euroexpo and Messe Stuttgart, to launch the new "LogiMAT - Intelligent Warehouse" event in Thailand, which is scheduled to be held from 13-15 May 2020.

