TCEB in partnership with Bangkok Airways and Central Department Store introduce "Fly, Meet, Shop" campaign for CLMV corporate travel markets

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) led by Ms. Nooch Homrossukhon, Director – Meetings and Incentives Department, together with Bangkok Airways' Vice President – Marketing, Mr. Varong Israsena Na Ayudhaya and Ms. Tippamas Kaysee, Vice President – Tourism Marketing for Central Department Store Limited Group (CDS), introduce a new enhanced campaign so-called "Fly, Meet, Shop" to boost Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) corporate travel markets at the press conference today at Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Building on the success of "Fly and Meet Double Bonus" and "Fly and Meet Double Bonus-Redefined" campaigns launched in 2018 and 2019 respectively, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau or TCEB and Bangkok Airways announce the extension of the campaign for the third year running with new enhanced benefits by inviting additional strategic partner: Central Department Store (CDS) to join hands and provide more privileges to corporate travellers. Under a new name "Fly, Meet, Shop", the campaign is elevated with added shopping privileges for corporate meetings and incentive groups from the 4 countries.

Ms. Nooch Homrossukhon, Meetings and Incentives Director, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) states that the success of the campaign for the last two years contributed to an active growth of CLMV MICE travellers to the country. A record of 44 Meeting and Incentive groups (10,542 participants) from CLMV market was supported by TCEB in 2019, a remarkable increase from 19 groups in 2018.

"Due to such strong growth, TCEB and Bangkok Airways aim to enrich return of investment and rewarding experiences for CLMV corporate travellers for now and in the future by teaming up with Central Department Store to elevate the campaign with the inclusion of shopping privileges at Central in various locations. It is a true win-win partnership both for Thai suppliers and our CLMV clients."

The CLMV is expected to maintain a high economy growth of 6-7% and Thailand has now developed 115 new MICE products, activities and attraction under "7 magnificent MICE themes" in all major 5 MICE cities and its adjacent provinces. We believe such variety of products can inspire and reward business performances of CLMV corporate travellers, added Ms. Homrossukhon.

Mr.Varong Israsena Na Ayudhaya, Vice President – Marketing, Bangkok Airways says "On behalf of Bangkok Airways, I would like to thank TCEB for having us on board for another year as one of the strategic partners for "Fly, Meet, Shop" campaign for CLMV market. CLMV countries are among the main source markets for the airline based on our statistics as Bangkok Airways provides air connections with various flight options from Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam to Thailand that can provide flexibility and convenience for corporate travellers in particular. In addition, as full-service carrier under the slogan "Asia's Boutique Airline", I believe that our services are well suitable for business traveller's needs".

Ms. Tippamas Kaysee, Vice President – Tourism Marketing, Central Department Store Limited, states that this is the first year Central Department Store (CDS) joins the campaign with TCEB and Bangkok Airways. CDS feels very honored to be a part of this marketing initiative. The focus is on CLMV countries as CDS has seen spending growth and traffic from this particular region to our stores. In 2019, the Cambodia was the top market among the rest registering 10% growth in spending compared to 2018.

"Currently Central Department Store has 24 branches across Thailand, covering all major destinations, such as Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai. We have varieties of brands and products especially, luxury brands that are CLMV clients' favorites. They can maximize our complimentary cash coupons when shopping at all stores."

The 2020 "Fly, Meet, Shop' campaign will provide ease of travel, convenience and excellent return on investment. The benefits include financial support, fast-track immigration service at Suvarnabhumi airport, cultural performances, 10% discount on Bangkok Airways' in-flight shopping, 1 free ticket of every 30 tickets purchased, pre-assign group seating, priority boarding, priority baggage tagging and 10 kg extra baggage allowance. For shopping privileges, CDS provides Central E-Cash coupon and welcome gift.

To qualify, each group must comprise at least 30 delegates, fly to Thailand on Bangkok Airways, stay for at least two nights, or hold an event at a venue recognized by the Thailand MICE Venue Standard (TMVS) or a registered hotel.

Application is open now until September 15, 2020, with travel completed by September 30, 2020. For more information, please visit https://www.businesseventsthailand.com/en/support-solution/meetings-incentives/campaign/flymeetshop

