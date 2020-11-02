TCEB’s Respect for Local Identities Brings TBEX Asia 2021 to Phuket

BANGKOK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) strategy to put into spotlight the different qualities of each MICE city has resulted in the bureau winning bid for Phuket to host TBEX Asia 2021 when some 600 travel bloggers, content creators and social media influencers around the globe will gather at this Andaman paradise to experience its local and cultural identities.

TCEB President, Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya said TCEB has developed a strategy for Phuket to create a new brand identity for MICE by highlighting the island's cultural heritage, traditional trades and indigenous way of life.

This is a part of TCEB's policy to enhance and strengthen the attractiveness of MICE Cities across the country by collaborating with all local authorities to develop strategies that are deeply rooted in the DNA of each destination.

Thailand's current MICE Cities include Phuket, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Bangkok, Pattaya, Songkhla, Nakhon Ratchasima.

The bureau has recently set up four new regional offices to oversee MICE development in the north, northeast, central and southern regions. As for Phuket, the southern regional office has planned to develop MICE products and activities related to local culture and local communities so that the island can create new experiences for MICE travelers with the beauty of the Andaman Sea and the diversity of culture.

"Winning bid for Phuket to host TBEX Asia from October 20-22, 2021 is, thus, responsive to our strategy and is in time for the island destination to unveil its new brand identity for MICE as around 600 travel bloggers, content creators, and social media influencers are expected to attend the event".

Through collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the host organization of TBEX Asia 2021, and the City of Phuket, TCEB organised the Media and Blogger Inspection Trip from October 6–8, 2020 for Thailand-based bloggers to preview more than just sun, sea and sand, but an island full of vivid impressions and fascinating history.

This includes the visits to new exciting places highlighting the legacies of Phuket's early Chinese settlers, sea gypsies, and traditional trades like Ban Ar-Jor Museum and Homestay, a mansion built by a wealthy Chinese settler in 1936 that has been restored to its original splendor, floating lobster farm operated by sea-gypsies and ancient Chinese shrines.

According to Christopher Lau, one of the participating bloggers, said: "Phuket is a destination that may seem overrated and known for only island hopping. Well, that's wrong. I just did a quick trip exploring some of the history of Phuket including staying in the first hotel in all of Phuket in Old Town. It was an experience I would recommend for any travelers to Phuket ++ to really know the history of the largest island in Thailand. It will be worth anyone's time!"

Registration for TBEX Asia 2021 is now open at tbexcon.com.

