TCG Process expands international presence into ANZ market

BAAR, Switzerland and SYDNEY, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCG Process announces the selection of Frank Volckmar to lead sales, marketing, professional services and customer support operations in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). As its customer base and opportunities grew, TCG Process made a strategic decision to expand global operations in ANZ with Volckmar at the helm.

With subsidiaries in Germany, Poland, Portugal, Chile, Brazil, Canada and the USA, the TCG Process parent company out of Baar, Switzerland, is forming its newest entity to build upon the success of its process automation platform, DocProStar, in ANZ. Many current TCG Process customers and partners also operate in ANZ. Additionally, the process automation market continues to experience growth and benefits from advanced technologies like those in TCG's product suite. TCG's executive management team decided this was the right time for an expansion which makes both good business and geographical sense. The headquarters for the ANZ subsidiary will be in Sydney, where Volckmar has managed other RPA, capture, process automation and content services organizations.

"Frank has an established network of people who enjoy his high energy and win-win approach with employees, customers and partners – all of whom together offer the best technology and people in the ANZ market," said Arnold von Büren, founder and CEO of TCG Process globally. "Frank has been deeply involved in business process automation software for many years and will be in a global leadership position as part of our internal executive management team at TCG."

"In 2019, Advance implemented TCG's DocProStar platform for intelligently analysing and processing documents for clients after learning about the next gen level of automation at a European Conference. The powerful platform is now the core to our digital transformation offering for customers and to our growth strategies. We are pleased to learn of TCG's investment in ANZ and look forward to working with Arnold and Frank," says Peter Newland, CEO & Founder, Advance Record Management.

"TCG Process has invested years developing its next gen process automation product and it is an exciting new entrant to the ANZ market. Its proven ease of use, extensibility and scalability of the unified platform had led to lower costs and improved automation performance for overseas customers, and it is now time to help Australian and New Zealand organisations improve their processes. I am looking forward to engaging interested partners, business process outsourcers and shared service centres to take business process automation to the next level," shared Frank Volckmar.

About TCG

TCG is an international organization solving business process automation (BPA) challenges with its DocProStar platform, digitizing and automating complex processes across enterprises like Banking, Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Public Administration and their business process outsourcers or shared services organizations. TCG markets solutions direct-to-customer and via partners, on 5 continents.

About the TCG Platform

TCG's DocProStar automates end-to-end processing for a wide variety of document-centric use cases such as account opening, accounts payable or claims management. TCG's own intellectual property provides a modern, robust and highly scalable platform including Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies to achieve a new degree of efficiency in administrative processing. Compliance is built in, and implementation times are shortened due to the platform's no-code approach and flexible deployment options (private or public cloud, on-premises). Organizations using DocProStar reduce costs, speed transaction times, lower risk and offer greater value to their customers and business partners.

For more information, reach out to info.aus@tcgprocess.com or frank.volckmar@tcgprocess.com

