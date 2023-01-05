TCL Builds on Its U.S. Sustainability Accomplishments with Launch of #TCLGreen Global Campaign at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL is officially launching its #TCLGreen campaign at CES 2023, a global initiative building on its award-winning U.S. sustainability wins to continue growing its commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts to inspire greatness and create a greener planet for all across the globe.

Recognized for its work in increasing sustainability awareness and bringing recycling solutions to underserved communities, TCL is raising the bar even higher with renewed efforts globally, holding up its work in the U.S. as a model for the growth of its #TCLGreen campaign. Educating the public about the benefits of recycling and reuse, promoting energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, ensuring social compliance throughout its supply chain, and making it easier for its customers to recycle end-of-life products are key components of #TCLGreen.

The #TCLGreen Campaign

The roots of #TCLGreen began in 2014 when TCL created the TCLCares program as the brand was widely introduced in the U.S. This established four key pillars for the brand: caring for our users, our employees, the communities we serve, and our environment. The TCL Team saw these key pillars as the driving obligation for every product and customer experience.

Along the way, TCL began funding the recycling of electronics products in more than 20 states across America, building a reputation for community involvement and winning awards for its efforts. TCL's sponsorships of professional sports teams drove holiday traditions, including shopping sprees for kids accompanied by athletes and TCL Team members as well as charitable donations. The culmination of this work has enabled TCL to build a sustainable and community-oriented brand that its loyal customers and team members are proud of, with #TCLGreen now becoming a prominent piece of the company's global plans for 2023 and beyond.

To mark the launch of the #TCLGreen campaign, the company enabled a major collaboration with prolific artist Kevin Chu. He presented the "TCLGreen" metaphysical art composed of 1,000 pieces of electronic waste provided by TCL in Roseto Degli Abruzzi, Italy, on Sept. 10, 2022. Warner Bros. Discovery has documented the making of the #TCLGreen ideology in a visually stunning film, available now at TCL.com and TCL's CES booth. Part of the TCLGreen artwork installation and the full documentary will be featured at the TCL CES booth #16915 and booth #16937 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 5 – 8.

"The impressive #TCLGreen artwork and accompanying film puts the spotlight on how TCL truly works tirelessly every day to improve the planet while serving its customers with innovative products and technology solutions," said Jonathan King, Vice President Corporate & Legal Affairs, TCL North America. "They effectively capture the TCL employee-driven philosophy of creating the next generation of products and devices while ensuring we serve the sustainability interests of all generations. #TCLGreen is at the core of every TCL product, and there's nothing we take more seriously."

Building a Greener Planet for All

As the 2nd largest TV brand in North America and one of the largest consumer electronics manufacturers in the world, TCL has focused on enabling sustainable business practices to build a greener future, and 2022 was another exceptional year that demonstrated its efforts make a real difference. TCL proudly funded the recycling of more than 30 million pounds (13.6 million kilograms) of electronics in the U.S. for its third straight year, reaching the astounding total number of 145 million pounds (65.77 million kilograms). This annual rate equates to recycling a TCL TV every ten seconds. The TCL Takeback Tour, established several years ago to bring free electronics recycling solutions to underserved communities, celebrated another successful year with events across several states.

But it doesn't stop there; TCL continues to take strides in its sustainability journey across its global product lines and operations. From substituting plastic and wood in its packaging with polyethylene and nylon, to earning the coveted ISO50001 certification for its efficient energy management system, every segment of TCL's business is being continuously refined to reduce waste and lower emissions.

TCL participates in several programs with retailers designed to lower emissions, and conducts social compliance audits in its factories as a member of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), the world's largest industry coalition dedicated to responsible business conduct in global supply chains. TCL introduced How2Recycle labeling on several product lines help make it easier for its customers to properly recycle packaging and practice responsible disposal. An interactive map on the TCL.com website enables consumers to point-and-click for convenient electronics drop-off locations near them.

In the U.S., TCL has worked in coordination with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under its America Recycles Pledge, as well as with state agencies and local communities to advance recycling and education programs. TCL's efforts have been widely recognized by the industry and the EPA. It has received the EPA's Gold-Tier Award in its annual Sustainable Materials Management Electronics Challenge four years in a row, and in 2021 was the recipient of the EPA's first Special Sustainability Leadership Award for creating innovative recycling solutions for Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today marks the start of a full slate of initiatives that TCL plans to support as it continues to grow its breadth of products and offerings. In the future, the #TCLGreen campaign will unveil more sustainability initiatives to deliver greater impact and raise social responsibility for everyone.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcl-builds-on-its-us-sustainability-accomplishments-with-launch-of-tclgreen-global-campaign-at-ces-2023-301714265.html

SOURCE TCL