TCL Electronics Awarded "Listed Company Awards of Excellence" for Two Consecutive Years

HONG KONG, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics Holdings Limited ("TCL Electronics" or "the Company", HKSE stock code: 01070.HK) is pleased to announce that with its outstanding performance and excellent corporate governance, it has won the "Listed Company Awards of Excellence 2019" from the Hong Kong Economic Journal (HKEJ), one of the most authoritative and credible financial media in Hong Kong. TCL Electronics has won the honor for two consecutive years which represents continuous recognition from the capital market and industry experts for its comprehensive strength, excellent financial performance, rigorous corporate governance and proactive investor relations.

The "Listed Company Awards of Excellence 2019" is organized by HKEJ with a stringent selection process and aims to honor listed companies for their excellent performance. All candidates are screened based on four important criteria, Piotroski F-Score, including number of recommendations from professional analysts, stock price performance and financial performance with the adoption of EJFQ "signals" (www.ejfq.com), a unique stock-tracking system developed by HKEJ. The shortlist is verified by a judging panel comprising industry leaders, industry chamber of commerce, professional consultants and the conference, and 33 most competent listed companies are selected among over 2,000 Hong Kong listed companies.

As one of the leading companies in the global TV industry, TCL Electronics' TV products are currently sold in more than 160 countries and regions around the world, and its overseas shipments remain No.1 among Chinese TV brands for 10 consecutive years. In 2019, the Company further developed high potential overseas markets and accelerated globalization strategies. In the first three quarters of this year, the Company's global TV shipments ranked 2nd in the world (source: Sigmaintell), and the market share increased by 1.1 percentage points year-on-year to 13.2%, marking the biggest growth among the world's top three TV manufacturers. It is noteworthy that the Company has been able to generate revenue from overseas Internet business for the first time this year and deepened cooperation with partners such as Google, Roku and Netflix, becoming the first Chinese company in the industry to have a large and sustainable overseas Internet business revenue.

In the past year, TCL Electronics has made remarkable progress in the globalization strategies, product mix optimization and Internet business, laying a good foundation for the sustained growth on its performance. At the same time, TCL Electronics continuously enhances its corporate governance and the quality of information disclosure, actively communicates and interacts with investors and shareholders via various methods, keeps the capital market well-informed about the Company's development, and improves the quality of its business operations and enhances the Company's image in capital market by way of maintaining a high dividend payout ratio to share profits with investors. Being awarded for the second time indicates that the Company is strongly recognized by the investment community, the media and the public. It also demonstrates the Company's efficient operations and effective corporate governance. In the future, TCL Electronics will further deepen its strategic cooperation with overseas Internet business partners, constantly propel brand globalization and enhance brand influence. By continuously optimizing global production capacities and expanding global market shares, TCL Electronics is committed to becoming the world's leading Smart technology company with sustainable user operating revenue to generate greater value for shareholders.

A bout TCL Electronics

Headquartered in China, TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (stock code: 01070.HK, incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) is one of the leading companies in the global TV industry engaging in the research and development, manufacturing and sales of consumer electronics products. Adopting a new business model oriented towards products and users and strategically focusing on "smart technologies + Internet" and "products + services", TCL Electronics is dedicated to becoming a globally leading smart technology Company and strives to build a comprehensive ecosystem for smart TVs, which provides users with smart and healthy living products and services. According to the latest Sigmaintell report, in the first three quarters of 2019, the Company ranked second in the global TV market in terms of its market share based on sales volume. TCL Electronics has been incorporated into the eligible stocks list of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Scheme, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, Hang Seng Composite MidCap & SmallCap Index and Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. For more details, please visit the Company's website: http://electronics.tcl.com.

