TCL Launches First Televisions with Android TV in the U.S.

CORONA, Calif., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today TCL ® , one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, announced that it will now offer TCL TVs featuring the Android TV™ smart OS in the United States. Leveraging its years-long mobile device partnership with Google, TCL's new televisions with the Android TV smart system add to its portfolio of award-winning TVs, diversifying the company's product lineup to provide popular software options and allowing consumers to enjoy more of the content they want, through the user experience they prefer.

TCL introduced its Roku TV™ models in 2014, integrating Roku's smart TV platform into TCL's innovative hardware, and disrupted the consumer electronics industry with its explosive growth. TCL continues to make a full line of TCL Roku TV models, including the award-winning 6-Series and industry-leading 8-Series televisions. As the landscape for streaming grows, customer demands call for multiple choices and TCL's platform agnostic product offerings are poised to answer those needs.

"It is no secret that TCL's rapid growth coincides with the increasing adoption of smart TVs, but this resounding success is largely due to our innovation, vertical integration, massive business scale and of course, strong relationships with partners like Roku," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President for TCL North America. "Our award-winning TV lineup helped propel us into America's second-largest TV brand just five years after we introduced our products in the U.S. and with those significant achievements, we believe this is the perfect time to deliver another option for consumers with Android TV."

Added Larson, "Since the first day TCL launched in North America, we've been focused on becoming one of the most popular TV brands by paying close attention to what our users value. Consumers desire options and our mission is to serve them with our latest multi-OS strategy. We're excited to introduce new customers to TCL with our expanded television assortment and smart solutions in additional categories like TCL-branded home appliances, audio products and mobile phones – a broad offering that will further establish the company as a clear leader in the electronics space."

TCL's televisions featuring Android TV capability will bring the innovation of Google into the home through a simple, helpful entertainment experience displayed on a crisp, high definition screen. Making it easier for people to watch, play, and do everything they love on their television, the TCL 3-Series with Android TV houses an intuitive UI and Google Assistant. With Google Assistant on Android TV, customers can control their TV and smart home devices, search for content across apps, get answers to questions, plan their day, and more – with their voice. Consumers can also create a smarter way to watch by customizing their home screen so their favorite apps, shows, and movies are always easily accessible. Additionally, these TVs come equipped with seemingly limitless programming on one device including a comprehensive selection boasting thousands of apps like Netflix, HBO, Hulu, YouTube, access to 700,000+ movies and shows, and live TV support. Plus, with Chromecast built-in, users can easily cast movies, shows, apps, games, and more from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly to the TV.

The new TCL 3-Series with Android TV is now available exclusively through Best Buy.

"We are excited to expand on our relationship with TCL to bring Android TV to TCL's award-winning TVs in North America. Combined with TCL's expertise in delivering best-selling and highly reviewed TV sets, we're able to deliver a best-in-class smart entertainment experience that the whole family can enjoy," said Shalini Govil-Pai, Senior Director of Product Management for Android TV, Google. "From our robust content library available in apps and games from Google Play to having Google Assistant built into the TCL sets with Android TV, you're able to control the TV with just your voice and create the perfect viewing environment by controlling smart home devices. Together with TCL, we're making your time in front of the TV more rewarding."

The new TCL TV joins an assortment of other new products and technologies to offer a fully integrated Android-powered ecosystem of smart products under the brand umbrella. Expanding TCL's device portfolio, the company recently launched its all-new TCL 10-Series smartphone lineup. These premium, yet affordable Android handsets leverage TCL-made high-resolution displays enhanced by the company's proprietary NXTVISION visual technology, and each device will come with a high-quality quad rear-camera setup, Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ chipsets, and more flagship-style features, all for under $500. The 10-Series includes the TCL 10 5G, the company's first 5G smartphone; the TCL 10 Pro, featuring a TCL-made curved AMOLED display; and the TCL 10L, which can fit any budget.

About TCL

TCL empowers customers to enjoy more. With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, helps TCL deliver innovation for all.

For additional product information, please visit www.tclusa.com for the full portfolio.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. Google, Android TV and Chromecast built-in are trademarks of Google LLC. Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcl-launches-first-televisions-with-android-tv-in-the-us-301071522.html

SOURCE TCL