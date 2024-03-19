TCM Group A/S: Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae does not seek re-election to the Board of Directors for TCM Group A/S.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 188/2024

Tvis, 19 March 2024





Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae does not seek re-election to the Board of Directors for TCM Group A/S.



The Chairman of TCM Group A/S, Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae, has today informed the Board of Directors that she does not seek re-election at the annual general meeting on 11 April 2024. Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae has been chairman for eight years, during which time the company has developed significantly through, amongst others, the IPO in 2017 and several acquisitions.

The Board of Directors will constitute itself following the annual general meeting. The Board of Directors expects to appoint the current vice-chair since 2018, Anders Skole-Sørensen, as chairman.





For further information please contact:

Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64

Thomas Hjannung, CFO, TCM Group A/S, +45 25 17 42 33

IR Contact – ir@tcmgroup.dk





