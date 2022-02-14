|
14.02.2022 12:08:28
TCS Bucked The Weak Trend To End About 1 Percent Higher
(RTTNews) - Indian shares nosedived on Monday, as risk sentiment dampened, global equities plummeted and the dollar strengthened, following a warning from the U.S. about an imminent invasion of Russia into Ukraine.
Risk aversion gripped investors as growing political risks in Ukraine added to broader worries around aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.
A telephonic conversation between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend failed to ease tensions, with Washington saying that there was "no fundamental change" to the worsening crisis.
Biden warned that the U.S. and its allies were prepared to respond "decisively and impose swift and severe costs" on Russia, if Putin launches an attack into Ukraine.
Russia said that the U.S. and NATO had failed to address its main security concerns, blaming the West of stoking hysteria over the Ukraine crisis.
German chancellor Olaf Scholz is traveling to Kyiv to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis. He will talk with Putin on Tuesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex crashed 1,747.08 points, or 3.0 percent, to finish at 56,405.84, with selling seen across the board.
The broader NSE Nifty index fell 531.95 points, or 3.06 percent, to settle at 16,842.80.
TCS bucked the weak trend to end about 1 percent higher after its board approved an 18,000-crore share buyback.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Konflikt belastet: Dow letztlich schwächer -- ATX sackt schlussendlich ab -- DAX beendet Handel weit im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer
Zum Wochenbeginn hielten sich Anleger an der Wall Street zurück. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag tiefrot. Der deutsche Leitindex musste deutliche Verluste hinnehmen. Die Märkte in Asien präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart mit negativen Vorzeichen.