TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD Change

Limassol, Cyprus - 11 March 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services, announces the retirement of Mr Martin Cocker, independent non-executive director, with immediate effect from 11 March 2022.

In accordance with LR 9.6.11, at the same time Mr Cocker ceased to be chair of the Audit Committee of the Board and a member of the Remuneration Committee.

The Group remains committed to appointing further independent non-executive directors as Chairs of each of its Board committees as well as of the Board itself. Details of further changes will be announced in due course.

