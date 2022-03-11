11.03.2022 14:30:09

TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD Change

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
11-March-2022 / 16:30 MSK
Limassol, Cyprus - 11 March 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services, announces the retirement of Mr Martin Cocker, independent non-executive director, with immediate effect from 11 March 2022.

 

In accordance with LR 9.6.11, at the same time Mr Cocker ceased to be chair of the Audit Committee of the Board and a member of the Remuneration Committee. 

 

The Group remains committed to appointing further independent non-executive directors as Chairs of each of its Board committees as well as of the Board itself. Details of further changes will be announced in due course.

 

 

For enquiries:

Tinkoff PR Department
Artem Lebedev
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202)
Alexandr Leonov
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738)
pr@tinkoff.ru

 

 

Tinkoff IR Department

Larisa Chernysheva
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312)

Andrey Pavlov-Rusinov
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 31010)

ir@tinkoff.ru

About TCS Group

 

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.
