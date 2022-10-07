Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
07.10.2022 19:46:36

TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD change

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD change

07-Oct-2022 / 20:46 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD change

 

Limassol, Cyprus 7 October 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group", the Company), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services, today announces that Mr Sergey Arseniev, an independent non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Board with effect from 7 October, 2022. There are no matters requiring disclosure under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

 

For enquiries:

 

PR Department pr@tinkoff.ru

IR Department ir@tinkoff.ru

 

About TCS Group

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.
ISIN: US87238U2033
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TCS
LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18
Sequence No.: 193309
EQS News ID: 1459581

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1459581&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TCS Group Holding PLC (A) (GDR)mehr Nachrichten