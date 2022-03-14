14.03.2022 08:00:05

14.03.2022

TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD changes

14-March-2022
Limassol, Cyprus - 14 March 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services, announces the retirements of Mr Nicholas Huber and Mr Nitin Saigal, both independent non-executive directors, with effect from 13 March 2022.

 

In accordance with LR 9.6.11, at the same time Mr Nicholas Huber ceased to be a member of the Audit, Strategy and Risk and Emerging Risk (Sustainability) Committees of the Board and Mr Nitin Saigal ceased to be chair of the Strategy Committee of the Board and a member of the Audit Committee.  

 

For enquiries:

Tinkoff PR Department
Artem Lebedev
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202)
Alexandr Leonov
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738)
pr@tinkoff.ru

 

 

Tinkoff IR Department

Larisa Chernysheva
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312)

Andrey Pavlov-Rusinov
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 31010)

ir@tinkoff.ru

About TCS Group

 

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more. 
