|
14.03.2022 08:00:05
TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD changes
|
TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD changes
Limassol, Cyprus - 14 March 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services, announces the retirements of Mr Nicholas Huber and Mr Nitin Saigal, both independent non-executive directors, with effect from 13 March 2022.
In accordance with LR 9.6.11, at the same time Mr Nicholas Huber ceased to be a member of the Audit, Strategy and Risk and Emerging Risk (Sustainability) Committees of the Board and Mr Nitin Saigal ceased to be chair of the Strategy Committee of the Board and a member of the Audit Committee.
About TCS Group
TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.
|ISIN:
|US87238U2033
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|TCS
|LEI Code:
|549300XQRN9MR54V1W18
|Sequence No.:
|148662
|EQS News ID:
|1301121
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TCS Group Holding PLC (A) (GDR)mehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD changes (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|TCS Group Holding PLC : TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD changes (Investegate)
|
11.03.22
|TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD Change (EQS Group)
|
04.03.22
|TCS Group Holding PLC reports IFRS results for Q4 and FY 2021 (EQS Group)
|
04.03.22
|Ausblick: TCS Group A präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
04.03.22
|TCS Group Holding PLC : TCS Group Holding PLC reports IFRS results for Q4 and FY 2021 (Investegate)
|
02.03.22
|TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD Change (EQS Group)
|
01.03.22
|TCS Group Holding PLC: Notification of moving forward Q4 and FY 2021 IFRS Results announcement and Conference Call to 4 March 2022 (EQS Group)