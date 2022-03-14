TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD changes

Limassol, Cyprus - 14 March 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services, announces the retirements of Mr Nicholas Huber and Mr Nitin Saigal, both independent non-executive directors, with effect from 13 March 2022.

In accordance with LR 9.6.11, at the same time Mr Nicholas Huber ceased to be a member of the Audit, Strategy and Risk and Emerging Risk (Sustainability) Committees of the Board and Mr Nitin Saigal ceased to be chair of the Strategy Committee of the Board and a member of the Audit Committee.

