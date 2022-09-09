Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
09.09.2022 18:56:50

TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD changes

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
09-Sep-2022 / 19:56 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Limassol, Cyprus  9 September 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group", the Company), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services, today announces that Mr Sergey Arseniev has been appointed an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 9 September, 2022. He will also join and become chair of the Strategy Committee of the Board on the same day.

There are no matters requiring disclosure under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

For enquiries:

PR Department
pr@tinkoff.ru

  

IR Department

ir@tinkoff.ru

About TCS Group

 

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more. 
ISIN: US87238U2033
