TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD changes

Limassol, Cyprus 9 September 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group", the Company), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services, today announces that Mr Sergey Arseniev has been appointed an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 9 September, 2022. He will also join and become chair of the Strategy Committee of the Board on the same day.

There are no matters requiring disclosure under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

For enquiries: PR Department

pr@tinkoff.ru IR Department ir@tinkoff.ru

About TCS Group

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.