22.11.2022 16:54:34
TCS Group Holding PLC Announces Results of 2022 AGM
TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
TCS Group Holding PLC Announces Results of 2022 AGM
Limassol, Cyprus 22 November 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (Company), Russia's leading provider of online retail financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff.ru financial ecosystem, announces the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM) held in Limassol earlier today.
The AGM was held at the registered office of the Company in Limassol, Cyprus and had a quorum of 117,532,214 votes present, corresponding to 58.9709%in number of the votes carried or conferred by the shares giving a right to be present and vote at the meeting. The AGM was chaired by Mr. Constantinos Economides, Chairman of the Board of Directors.
The AGM duly passed all resolutions, in particular:
The Meeting also received and accepted the Company's Annual Report for 2021.
The Chairpersons of the Remuneration, Risk and Emerging Risk (Sustainability) and Strategy Committees of the Board of Directors remain respectively Mr. Daniel Wolfe, Ms Margarita Hadjitofi and Mr Sergey Arseniev. There is currently no Chairperson of the Audit Committee. All Committees have been reconstituted as before.
Copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM (other than resolutions concerning ordinary business) have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection at the UK Listing Authoritys National Storage Mechanism which is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
For enquiries:
IR Department
About TCS Group
TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.
