TCS Group Holding PLC: appointment of new independent non-executive director

Limassol, Cyprus - 31 March 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group", the "Company"), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services, is pleased to announce that Daniel Wolfe has agreed to join the Board of Directors of the Company, serving as an independent non-executive Director, with effect from 1 April 2022.

The Company confirms that for the purposes of paragraph 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules Mr Wolfe is currently also a director of publicly quoted PJSC Segezha Group and AO Rolf (and in the past five years he has also held such directorships in PJSC Uralkali, UC Rusal, Brooklyn Nets LLC, Renaissance Capital and PJSC Quadra Power Generation).

Other than the directorships highlighted above, there are no matters requiring disclosure pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

About TCS Group

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.