|
31.03.2022 19:15:26
TCS Group Holding PLC: appointment of new independent non-executive director
|
TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
TCS Group Holding PLC: appointment of new independent non-executive director
Limassol, Cyprus - 31 March 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group", the "Company"), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services, is pleased to announce that Daniel Wolfe has agreed to join the Board of Directors of the Company, serving as an independent non-executive Director, with effect from 1 April 2022.
The Company confirms that for the purposes of paragraph 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules Mr Wolfe is currently also a director of publicly quoted PJSC Segezha Group and AO Rolf (and in the past five years he has also held such directorships in PJSC Uralkali, UC Rusal, Brooklyn Nets LLC, Renaissance Capital and PJSC Quadra Power Generation).
Other than the directorships highlighted above, there are no matters requiring disclosure pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.
About TCS Group
TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.
|ISIN:
|US87238U2033
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|TCS
|LEI Code:
|549300XQRN9MR54V1W18
|Sequence No.:
|152903
|EQS News ID:
|1317389
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TCS Group Holding PLC (A) (GDR)mehr Nachrichten
|
31.03.22
|TCS Group Holding PLC: appointment of new independent non-executive director (EQS Group)
|
25.03.22
|TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD changes (EQS Group)
|
25.03.22
|TCS Group Holding PLC : TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD changes (Investegate)
|
24.03.22
|TCS Group Holding PLC: Update on Oleg Tinkov (EQS Group)
|
24.03.22
|TCS Group Holding PLC : Update on Oleg Tinkov (Investegate)
|
14.03.22
|TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD changes (EQS Group)
|
14.03.22
|TCS Group Holding PLC : TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD changes (Investegate)
|
11.03.22
|TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD Change (EQS Group)