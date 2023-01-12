|
12.01.2023 13:41:32
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC: Headhunter Group plc Appoints Mr Sergey Arsenyev as Non-Executive Director
|
TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
TCS Group Holding PLC: notification of Board change under LR9.6
Limassol, Cyprus [30] December 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) ("Tinkoff" or the "Company"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, today announces that Mr Sergey Arsenyev, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed a member of the Audit Committee of the Board.
The change has effect today.
There are no other matters requiring disclosure under Listing Rule 9.6.13.
For enquiries:
IR Department
About TCS Group
TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.
|ISIN:
|US87238U2033
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TCS
|Sequence No.:
|215369
|EQS News ID:
|1533855
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!