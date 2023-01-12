TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)

TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC: Headhunter Group plc Appoints Mr Sergey Arsenyev as Non-Executive Director



12-Jan-2023 / 15:41 MSK

TCS Group Holding PLC: notification of Board change under LR9.6 Limassol, Cyprus [30] December 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) ("Tinkoff" or the "Company"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, today announces that Mr Sergey Arsenyev, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed a member of the Audit Committee of the Board. The change has effect today. There are no other matters requiring disclosure under Listing Rule 9.6.13. For enquiries: IR Department ir@tinkoff-group.com About TCS Group TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.

