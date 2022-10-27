TCS Group Holding PLC: Notice of 2022 AGM

Limassol, Cyprus 27 October 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem today announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) will take place at 12:00 noon on Tuesday 22 November 2022 at the Group's registered office, 5th floor, 25 Berengaria, Spyrou Araouzou 25, 3036 Limassol, Cyprus.

The AGM agenda includes ordinary and special business:

- Appointment of Kiteserve Limited, Cyprus as Auditors of the Group and authorisation of the Board of Directors to determine their remuneration in accordance with their terms of engagement;

- Re-appointments (by separate votes) of Mr Daniel Wolfe, Mr Sergey Arsenyev and Ms Margarita Hadjitofi as directors of the Group;

- Approval of remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors;

- Granting of authority to the Board of Directors to buy back ordinary shares or interests in ordinary shares including global depository receipts in the Group;

The record date for the AGM is 18 November 2022.

The Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy are available on the Group's websites at www.tcsgh.com.cy and https://tinkoff-group.com/

A copy of the 2021 Annual Report has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom via the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

The Annual Report is also available on the Group's websites at www.tcsgh.com.cy and https://tinkoff-group.com/corporate-governance/annual-reports/