24.08.2022 16:25:03
TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION
TCS Group Holding PLC releases highlights for 2Q22 and 1H22 performance
LIMASSOL, CYPRUS 24 August 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) (Tinkoff, We, the "Group", the Company), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, today announces key performance metrics and trading update for the three months and six months ended 30 June 2022.
The entire Tinkoff team continues to work hard while keeping our customers' needs at the center of everything we do. We closely watch any changes in the external environment and react appropriately, supported by our vast sector expertise and our ability to quickly adapt to any new challenges and opportunities. Our total assets and total liabilities have remained stable with up to 1% growth in 1H22 relative to the beginning of the year, while the company continued to be profitable in both quarters of 2022, albeit half-yearly net profit reached its lowest level over the last five years. The Group continues to maintain a significant liquidity cushion and ample capital buffers (almost twice above required minimums), which will enable it to adapt further to the changing environment in 2022.
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
FINANCIAL AND OPERATING REVIEW
*Net portfolio
In 2Q22, the Groups total revenue grew materially showing strong double-digit percentage growth year-on-year, supported by continuous customer base expansion.
Interest income increased by 31% year-on-year to RUB 52.2 bn in 2Q22 (2Q21: RUB 39.9 bn), driven by the continued growth of our loan portfolio mainly in 2H21, increase of the customer base and expansion of the credit product range.
In 2Q22, interest expense rose by 245% year-on-year to RUB 21.5 bn (2Q21: RUB 6.2 bn), driven by a marked increase in our cost of borrowing, owing to the monetary policy environment.
Fee and commission income increased by 64% year-on-year in 2Q22 to RUB 32.2 bn (2Q21: RUB 19.6 bn), supported mainly by the continued growth of our retail and SME banking businesses. At the same time, fee and commission expense declined by 5% year-on-year in 2Q22 to RUB 8.7 bn (2Q21: RUB 9.1 bn) due to lower payment systems costs.
In 2Q22, net interest margin experienced a single-digit decline in percentage points terms year-on-year, primarily driven by rising funding costs.
Cost of risk increased materially year-on-year in 1H22 owing to conservative macro-related provisioning, with the relative size of the increase comparable to the increase experienced in 1H20.
Our non-credit business lines continue to deliver an increasing share of our revenue and bottom line thanks to growth of the customer base, our widened range of product offerings and continued monetisation efforts.
The Group remains profitable. In 1H22, net profit decreased substantially year-on-year, implying single digit ROE (return on equity), primarily impacted by growth in funding costs and conservative provisioning.
In 2Q22, the Group maintained a healthy balance sheet with total assets slightly growing compared to the end of 2021.
In 1H22, the net loan book decreased by 4% YTD to RUB 584 bn (31 Dec21: RUB 606 bn). NPL ratio increased by low single digit percentage points compared to the end of 2021.
The Groups customer accounts increased by 4% YTD to RUB 983 bn (31 Dec21: RUB 946 bn).
Tinkoffs total equity grew by 9% compared to the end of 2021. In 1H22, all statutory capital ratios significantly improved. Groups Basel III CET1 ratio remained strong, being stable year-on-year.
The Group continues to honor its obligations to bondholders and aims to make the coupon payments under its two outstanding Eurobonds in due course in September subject to regulatory environment. Given current limitations in the operation of the capital markets infrastructure, the Group will not be able to execute a call option for its 9.25% perpetual Eurobond in September 2022. To ensure coupon delivery to all bondholders, settlement to Russian residents will be made in Rubles via local settlement agents.
2Q2022 AND POST-REPORTING PERIOD OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
About TCS Group
TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.
UK MAR
This announcement is released by TCS Group Holding plc and contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal Act) 2018 ("UK MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of UK MAR.
Forward-looking statements
Some of the information in this announcement may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Group and Tinkoff Bank. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could," "may" or "might", the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Group and Tinkoff Bank wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. The Group and Tinkoff Bank do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Group and Tinkoff Bank, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries the Group operates in, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Group, Tinkoff Bank and their respective operations.
