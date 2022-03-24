TCS Group Holding PLC: Update on Oleg Tinkov

Limassol, Cyprus - 24 March 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group") informs that Oleg Tinkov has been included in the UK Sanctions list.

These sanctions affect Mr. Tinkov in his personal capacity. For a significant period of time, Mr. Tinkov has not been a majority or controlling shareholder of TCS Group or any of its operating companies, does not exert influence on the business, and holds no decision-making position anywhere within the Group.

These sanctions in no way affect TCS Group and its operating companies, which continue uninterrupted and unaffected.

The Group will keep the market informed should there be more information on this topic.

