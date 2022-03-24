24.03.2022 11:07:35

TCS Group Holding PLC: Update on Oleg Tinkov

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
24-March-2022 / 13:07 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Limassol, Cyprus - 24 March 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group") informs that Oleg Tinkov has been included in the UK Sanctions list.

 

These sanctions affect Mr. Tinkov in his personal capacity. For a significant period of time, Mr. Tinkov has not been a majority or controlling shareholder of TCS Group or any of its operating companies, does not exert influence on the business, and holds no decision-making position anywhere within the Group.

 

These sanctions in no way affect TCS Group and its operating companies, which continue uninterrupted and unaffected.

 

The Group will keep the market informed should there be more information on this topic.

 

For enquiries:

Tinkoff PR Department
Artem Lebedev
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202)
Alexandr Leonov
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738)
pr@tinkoff.ru

 

 

Tinkoff IR Department

Larisa Chernysheva
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312)

Andrey Pavlov-Rusinov
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 31010)

ir@tinkoff.ru

About TCS Group

 

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more. 
