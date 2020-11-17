TCS Named Asia's Best Workplace at ACES Awards

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organisation, won two awards at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2020. TCS won Asia's Best Workplace, while Michele Lemmens, Head of Business Sustainability, TCS APAC, was named one of Asia's Most Inspiring Executives.

The ACES Awards recognize successful companies and inspiring individuals across the domains of leadership and sustainability. TCS won the Asia's Best Workplace award for its people-centric approach and for prioritising employee engagement and continuous learning. The company has set a benchmark for talent management and retention in IT services, with one of the lowest attrition rates in the industry. It is widely respected for efforts to enhance the wellbeing of employees and their families through programmes that encompass health, fitness, work-life balance, mental resilience and volunteering.

"As an IT services leader that has successfully navigated multiple technology cycles over the last five decades, TCS knows the value of organic talent development. Our approach creates a vibrant, enriching and fulfilling workplace environment that is flexible and that nurtures social contact, fosters innovation, and motivates people with opportunities for learning and growth," said Girish Ramachandran, President, TCS Asia Pacific. "We are honoured to receive Asia's Best Workplace award from ACES, which is a recognition of the empowering organizational culture and the vibrant workplace we have fostered."

Michele Lemmens, was honoured for her exceptional leadership, championing change and diversity, elevating others and blending outcome-focused action with a passion for sustainability, innovation and transformation.

Currently the Head of Business Sustainability for APAC and Regional Head of the ASEAN Global Reporting Initiative Hub, Lemmens has worked across a range of business functions and geographies in her more than 13 years with TCS. In 2013, she played a key role in establishing Saudi Arabia's first all-women business process services centre for TCS. It now employs more than 1,000 women and supports clients in 50 countries.

"I am proud to be recognized by ACES for my work with TCS in Asia. This award encourages me to keep aspiring to do more, learn more and be more courageous. I hope it will also encourage younger women leaders in their journey," said Lemmens.

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services