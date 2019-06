TD Ameritrade Takes First Steps into Open Source

TD Ameritrade1 today announced its first creation of an open source project: STUMPY, a python library to identify patterns and anomalies in time series data. Having benefited from open source as a means to shorten development roadmaps since the early 2000’s, STUMPY represents a new opportunity for the company to give back to the developer community.

Since "Big Data” first became a buzzword more than a decade ago, its promise has been hampered by the realities of the challenges of working with large datasets. Historically, uncovering interesting and important insights from large time series data, or data that tracks changes in a system’s behavior over time, has been both time-consuming and computationally expensive. STUMPY addresses both of these problems while offering a user-friendly interface that is simple yet powerful and scalable. From financial services to healthcare and beyond, the benefits of this technology are potentially significant.

Since its founding in 1975, TD Ameritrade has built a reputation as an innovative, forward-thinking company that is using technology to change lives and investing for the better. By becoming an active participant in the open source community, TD Ameritrade builds on this legacy, encouraging outside contribution from developers to foster new and innovative uses for this technology that has helped the company maintain its leadership position.

"I am thrilled that TD Ameritrade has made its first contribution to the open source community,” said Vijay Sankaran, chief information officer, TD Ameritrade. "We see this community as a source of innovation and we are excited to see how developers outside of our organization can evolve the ideas that we’ve introduced. STUMPY is an important and exciting offering, but we also see it as the first of many contributions we’ll be making to the community on an ongoing basis in the future.”

STUMPY is provided with a three-clause Berkeley Software Distribution (BSD) license to allow developers to use the library for a wide range of applications. STUMPY was developed by TD Ameritrade’s Exploration Lab, one of the firm’s dedicated exploratory technology teams, in partnership with TD Ameritrade’s Open Source Program Office (OSPO), which works with several key members of the company’s Technology, Legal and Risk organizations to get valuable input in establishing governance for internal Open Source Software (OSS) usage and find ways for its developers to participate in the open source community.

STUMPY is made publicly available at https://github.com/tdameritrade/stumpy.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to more than 11 million client accounts totaling approximately $1.3 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 7,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of approximately 850,000 trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrade’s newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts.

1 TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation ("TD Ameritrade”)

Source: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005017/en/