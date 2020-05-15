|
15.05.2020 22:00:00
TD Asset Management Inc. Announces TD ETF Distributions
TORONTO, May 15, 2020 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the May cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record on May 28, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on June 4, 2020.
Fund Name
Fund
Cash
TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
TDB
$0.025
TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF
TCSB
$0.035
TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF
TUSB
$0.030
TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – US$
TUSB.U
$0.023
TD Active Preferred Share ETF
TPRF
$0.038
TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF
TGED
$0.055
TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF
TUHY
$0.085
TD Active Global Income ETF
TGFI
$0.065
TD Income Builder ETF
TPAY
$0.050
TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF
TQCD
$0.065
TD Q Global Dividend ETF
TQGD
$0.055
TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF
TGRE
$0.020
For more information regarding TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and summary document(s) before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.
The TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (the "TD ETF") is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETF. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETF constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETF nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this TD ETF.
TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
About TD Asset Management Inc.
TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $354 billion in assets as at March 31, 2020. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch). All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX legt bis Handelsende zu -- US-Börsen verabschieden sich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Für die US-Indizes ging es im Freitagshandel doch noch nach oben. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiven Vorzeichen. Der DAX konnte Aufschläge verzeichnen. Die asiatischen Märkte präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende uneinig.