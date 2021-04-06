TD Asset Management Inc. joins International Corporate Governance Network as part of ongoing commitment to responsible investing

TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) is pleased to announce that it has joined the International Corporate Governance Network (ICGN) as part of its commitment to promote and support high standards of corporate governance and sustainability.

Established in 1995 as an investor-led organization, the ICGN mission is to promote effective standards of corporate governance and investor stewardship to advance efficient markets and sustainable economies worldwide. ICGN members are from over 50 markets with assets under management in excess of $54 trillion, and include pension funds, insurance companies and asset managers such as TDAM.

"At TDAM we are strong believers and proponents of investment stewardship," said Robert Vanderhooft, Chief Investment Officer, TDAM and Senior Vice President, TD Bank Group. "With our globally diversified approach, and commitment to ESG factors in our investment philosophy, we are pleased to join ICGN to further promote and enhance our corporate governance and sustainability standards."

TDAM, as part of joining ICGN, is also endorsing the ICGN Global Stewardship principles, which set out ICGN's best practices in relation to investor stewardship obligations, policies and processes. These include:

Influencing policy by providing a reliable source of investor opinion on governance and stewardship;

Connecting peers at global events to enhance dialogue between companies and investors around long-term value creation; and

Informing dialogue through education to enhance the professionalism of governance and stewardship practices.

"The TDAM ESG team is thrilled to be joining ICGN in promoting corporate governance, stewardship and sustainability best practices internationally," added Priti Shokeen, Vice President & Director, ESG Research & Engagement, TDAM.

"ICGN is delighted to welcome TDAM to our global membership," said Kerrie Waring, Chief Executive Officer, ICGN. "Becoming part of our network signifies a high commitment to effective investor stewardship practice, which serves to preserve and enhance long-term value. We look forward to engaging with TDAM as part of our shared mission to make good governance and sustainability an integral part of business and investing stewardship." For more information, visit the ICGN website.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $407 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch). All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

