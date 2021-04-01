|
01.04.2021 20:19:00
TD Bank Group Announces Election of Directors
TORONTO, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) (TSX: TD) (NYSE: TD) announced today that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 4, 2021 were elected as directors of TD. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders earlier today are set out below.
Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of TD:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Amy W. Brinkley
944,689,158
99.5
5,202,380
0.5
Brian C. Ferguson
940,954,825
99.1
8,936,655
0.9
Colleen A. Goggins
945,756,925
99.6
4,134,555
0.4
Jean-René Halde
947,874,103
99.8
2,017,435
0.2
David E. Kepler
948,196,073
99.8
1,695,465
0.2
Brian M. Levitt
942,380,684
99.2
7,510,854
0.8
Alan N. MacGibbon
948,295,546
99.8
1,595,992
0.2
Karen E. Maidment
944,933,156
99.5
4,958,382
0.5
Bharat B. Masrani
945,483,016
99.5
4,408,522
0.5
Irene R. Miller
932,802,642
98.2
17,088,896
1.8
Nadir H. Mohamed
934,256,731
98.4
15,634,807
1.6
Claude Mongeau
948,498,806
99.9
1,392,732
0.1
Joe Natale
945,532,240
99.5
4,359,298
0.5
S. Jane Rowe
948,616,175
99.9
1,275,363
0.1
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.td.com, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
About TD Bank Group
The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 14 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on January 31, 2021. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.
