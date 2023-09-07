|
07.09.2023 15:16:00
TD Bank Is Upending Its Own Banking Business for the Long Term
One business story that gets pulled out with painful regularity is the buggy whip, which was a big business until automobiles destroyed the industry. It's a classic tale of disruption, which every industry is likely to face at some point if it stagnates. Banks, which are by design pretty staid and boring, are facing a technology challenge, as more and more customers shift online. Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is upending its own business so it remains a finance leader for years to come. Here's what you need to know.Toronto-Dominion Bank, which is more commonly called TD Bank in the U.S., hails from Canada. In that market it is the second-largest bank by deposits. This business provides a solid foundation for the bank because the Canadian market is highly regulated. Effectively, the Canadian government forces the country's largest banks to operate in a highly conservative manner and have limited merger and acquisition activity, leading the biggest names to have entrenched industry positions.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu T&D Holdings Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu T&D Holdings Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|T&D Holdings Inc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Sh
|8,38
|3,10%
|T&D Holdings Inc.
|15,20
|-2,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel moderat im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.