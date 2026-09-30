Toronto-Dominion Bank Aktie

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WKN: 852684 / ISIN: CA8911605092

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30.09.2026 14:55:53

TD Bank Plans C$10 Bln Share Buyback Programme, Up To 61 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - TD Bank Group (TD) on Wednesday announced that it intends to commence a new share buyback programme. The programme will repurchase up to C$10 billion of TD's common shares.

The programme is subject to approval from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada.

The buyback will not exceed 61 million common shares.

The bank intends to complete the buyback by July 2027.

The company said that it recently completed the repurchase of C$7 billion of its common shares, representing 47.2 million shares, under its existing TSX normal course issuer bid.

The new buyback will initially be conducted under the existing TSX NCIB.

The company intends to launch a new TSX NCIB thereafter, subject to TSX approval.

The new buyback represents up to 3.74% of its 1.63 billion common shares outstanding as of August 31.

On Tuesday, The Toronto-Dominion Bank closed trading 0.46% lesser at $119 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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