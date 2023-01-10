TD Holdings, Inc. Awarded 2022 China Leading Enterprise and CEO Ms. Renmei Ouyang Awarded 2022 China Outstanding Entrepreneur

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the "Company"), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced that its subsidiary Shenzhen Qianhai Baiyu Supply Chain Co., Ltd. was awarded the "2022 China (Industry) Leading Enterprise" and Ms. Renmei Ouyang, the Company's CEO, was awarded the "2022 China (Industry) Outstanding Entrepreneur" at 2022 (6th) Boao Enterprise Forum (the "Forum") which took place from January 4th to 5th, 2023 in China's Hainan Province, with participants consolidating development consensus and strengthening development confidence.

Since its successful launch in 2016, the Forum has focused on increasing enterprise vitality, strengthening innovation power, seeking good development strategies, and building a high-end exchange and cooperation platform. The Forum has become a bridge for exchanges and cooperation among Chinese entrepreneurs, intensifying economic reporting, and strengthening economic information services to better serve economic construction, and empowering enterprises to achieve better development.

Ms. Renmei Ouyang, the CEO of the Company, commented, "We are highly honored to receive these two prestigious awards. We sincerely appreciate the Forum for giving us the best opportunity to present ourselves to all the entrepreneurs and investors. By communicating and exchanging insights with industry experts and outstanding peers in the industry, we are excited to find a lot more collaboration opportunities ahead. Looking forward, we will continue to give full play to our own advantages, create value and positive impact, and deliver extraordinary outcomes to our shareholders."

About TD Holdings, Inc.

TD Holdings, Inc. is a service provider currently engaging in commodities trading business and supply chain service business in China. Its commodities trading business primarily involves purchasing non-ferrous metal products from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. Its supply chain service business primarily has served as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. For more information, please visit http://ir.tdglg.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of TD Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company's operations; the demand for the Company's products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances; and other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by TD Holdings, Inc. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Ms. Tina Xiao

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

Tel: +1 917 609 0333

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/td-holdings-inc-awarded-2022-china-leading-enterprise-and-ceo-ms-renmei-ouyang-awarded-2022-china-outstanding-entrepreneur-301717571.html

SOURCE TD Holdings, Inc.