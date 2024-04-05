TD SYNNEX Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of About 5.31 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - TD SYNNEX Corp. (SNX) announced the pricing of the secondary public offering of about 5.31 million shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by certain entities managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc. and represent all the remaining shares owned by the Selling Stockholders.

The offering is expected to close on or about April 9, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

TD SYNNEX said it will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders in the offering.

In addition, the company has agreed to purchase from the underwriters 1.75 million shares of common stock that are the subject of the offering at a price per share equal to the price per share to be paid by the underwriters to the Selling Stockholders under the Company's existing share repurchase program.

The company plans to fund the Concurrent Share Repurchase from existing cash on hand. The underwriters will not receive any compensation for the shares being repurchased by the company.