TD Synnex Appoints Patrick Zammit As CEO To Succeed Retiring Rich Hume

(RTTNews) - TD Synnex Corp. (SNX), a technology firm, said on Thursday that it has appointed Patrick Zammit as Chief Executive Officer to succeed retiring Rich Hume with effect from September 1.

Zammit, who has served as the company's COO since January 2024, had led the European region beginning in 2017, following Tech Data's acquisition of Avnet Technology Solutions.

His tenure at Avnet, which began in 1993, saw him in various management roles.